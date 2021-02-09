Guest opinion: Republican health care bills give Montana families more options

Under Montana’s CON program, the government gets to determine if new health care business is “needed”, requiring permission before starting or expanding a business. The effect limits competition that could give Montanans more choices and lower costs.

Today, most western states including all of Montana’s neighbors have repealed these laws. By doing the same here, we can increase services in our state without bureaucratic impediments.

The State Senate has already passed Senate Bill 101 which will authorize Direct Primary Care agreements between patients and medical providers without involving insurance companies. The legislature is also looking at bills to bring greater price transparency to the health care industry. Republicans in the legislature are committed to lowering costs and increasing availability of health care services for Montanans.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, represents House District 34 in the Montana Legislature and is the sponsor of House Bill 43.

Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, represents House District 4 in the Montana Legislature and is the sponsor of House Bill 231.