Guest opinion: Republicans urge delegation to oppose spending measure

Senators and Representative,

As we approach Christmas, we have one request to Montana’s federal delegation: please do everything in your power to stop the reckless taxing and spending proposal currently working its way through Congress. The biggest gift Montana could receive from Washington, D.C., this holiday season is a dose of common sense, not more federal taxes and debt.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said it’s his goal to pass President Biden’s $2 trillion tax and spend bill before Christmas. Meanwhile, inflation is getting worse, billions of dollars have already been spent in Montana with billions more on the way, and the U.S. federal debt continues to soar into the stratosphere.

Congress has already passed over $5 trillion in COVID-relief spending and recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The Federal Reserve has dumped many trillions more into the economy. The federal government is collecting more tax revenue than ever, yet the U.S. national debt is rapidly approaching $30 trillion. We cannot continue down this path. Sending out another $2 trillion in federal spending will supercharge inflation while burdening Montanans with more regulations, mandates, and taxes.

Representative Rosendale, thank you for voting against this $2 trillion boondoggle.