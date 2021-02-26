Guest opinion: Rocky Vista is right partner at right time

Rocky Vista University is the right partner at the right time for Montana, and can add tremendous value to Billings’ role as the regional provider of world class health care.
Our current health care infrastructure serves the needs of a regional population of 620,000 and represents 20% of our regional economy. Our current investment in quality health care, effective regional partnerships with critical access hospitals throughout rural Montana, and active participation in medical education through existing and growing graduate medical education caught the attention of Rocky Vista University—a leader in osteopathic medical education in the Mountain West.
Why is RVU the right partner at the right time for Montana? First, a partnership with RVU through the development of the proposed Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will help to alleviate Montana’s lack of physicians, especially in primary care. Montana currently ranks 44th in the nation for the number of primary care physicians per capita. Further, increasing medical education opportunities will enhance our already-robust healthcare sector by allowing for more Montana students the opportunity for medical education without leaving the state.
Second, RVU is student-centered and outcome-focused with a 100% residency placement. RVU understands the unique health care needs of the mountain west and educates its students with a focus in primary care for underserved, rural and tribal communities. That fits Montana.
RVU is making a commitment to build a 12-acre medical campus in Montana’s largest city. Their investment in a Montana campus will provide students with the best in class, medical education available including technologically advanced facilities, experienced faculty, and significant community engagement. They are committed to developing opportunities for shared learning with our higher education partners, collaborate with our community, and fully integrate their students into our full spectrum of medical care.
Finally, their investment creates jobs and builds our local tax base — important considerations as we work through economic recovery and beyond. In fact, the proposed RVU Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will serve as a catalyst for additional private investment throughout our community, including within our medical corridor. It is truly a catalyst project that brings a private sector solution and resources to the table at a time that is so important economically.
As we continue to work closely with our healthcare leadership in the midst of the pandemic, we clearly understand the importance of supporting the growth of our healthcare workforce as a key factor of our economic recovery. The development of the proposed RVU Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will serve as an essential part of our economic comeback and it furthers our role as a regional provider of health care and medical education.
Rocky Vista University is the right partner—ask their students, ask the communities they now serve. I did, and I was very impressed by the commitment RVU makes to the success of their students and the partnerships they form to serve the community.
Steve Arveschoug is executive director of Big Sky Economic Development.