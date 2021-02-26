Guest opinion: Rocky Vista is right partner at right time

Rocky Vista University is the right partner at the right time for Montana, and can add tremendous value to Billings’ role as the regional provider of world class health care.

Our current health care infrastructure serves the needs of a regional population of 620,000 and represents 20% of our regional economy. Our current investment in quality health care, effective regional partnerships with critical access hospitals throughout rural Montana, and active participation in medical education through existing and growing graduate medical education caught the attention of Rocky Vista University—a leader in osteopathic medical education in the Mountain West.

Why is RVU the right partner at the right time for Montana? First, a partnership with RVU through the development of the proposed Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will help to alleviate Montana’s lack of physicians, especially in primary care. Montana currently ranks 44th in the nation for the number of primary care physicians per capita. Further, increasing medical education opportunities will enhance our already-robust healthcare sector by allowing for more Montana students the opportunity for medical education without leaving the state.