Guest opinion: Rosendale is a (sub)divisive candidate

Heads up Montanans, we’ve got a multimillionaire developer from Maryland trying to sell our hunting and fishing spots so that he and his buddies can turn a quick profit. Maryland Matt Rosendale is back for another try at elected office — his sixth in nine years — but the poor guy still can’t help himself from bragging to his friends about his extreme anti-public-lands beliefs.

“I have long been an advocate for the transfer of Federal Public Land,” he proudly proclaimed just a few years ago. And just so his developer buddies can hear, he offers up his own reason, “As I told you, I develop property!” He’s even dreamt aloud of all the money he could make if he is elected to office, “if we had control of those lands, we could generate tremendous economic development opportunity.”

Hailing from Maryland, it’s obvious that Rosendale just does not appreciate how important these places are to Montanans. He just does not get that our public lands already generate over $7 billion and support almost 75,000 Montana jobs. He thinks he can fool us into letting him subdivide our heritage, but Montanans are too smart for that.