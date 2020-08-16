Guest opinion: Rosendale is candidate to create jobs

As our economy begins to recover from the devastation caused by COVID-19, it is more important than ever that our lone representative in Congress be someone that stands for policies that will grow our economy and create jobs. After examining the records of the two candidates running, it is clear that candidate is Matt Rosendale — not Kathleen Williams.
Matt Rosendale has a strong business background and a proven record of supporting pro-business policies as state auditor and a member of the Legislature. From providing tax relief to rolling back burdensome regulations and reining in out-of-control spending, Matt Rosendale has demonstrated time and again that he will be a champion for job creators and our economy. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, he has released a strong plan to reignite Montana’s economy by fostering job creation and innovation in our state. Matt is the leader we need to get our economy back on track.
The same cannot be said for his opponent, Democrat extremist Kathleen Williams. I served with Extreme Kathleen in the Legislature, where she repeatedly opposed tax cuts—voting against more than 10 major tax cuts totaling over $1 billion in much-needed taxpayer relief. She even voted against a $58 million tax cut for Montana's poorest citizens and a bipartisan $53 million business equipment tax cut which would have been a huge boon to Montana’s agriculture industry. On top of that, she vocally opposed the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which cut taxes for the average Montana family by $2,200 per year and doubled the Child Tax Credit.
But Extreme Kathleen doesn’t just oppose cutting your taxes — she wants to raise them. She’s said that she will slap a massive new tax on retirement accounts pension plans and other investors. She has also voted to increase taxes and fees by millions of dollars on taxpayers and businesses across our state, including tax increases of $3 million per year on the tourism industry, $7.5 million on Montana business groups with foreign income, and $2.1 million per year on our energy industry. But this slew of tax increases are just the tip of the iceberg, Extreme Kathleen has a long history of supporting burdensome regulations and tax increases on Montana farmers and business owners. That’s why the Montana Chamber of Commerce gave her a failing lifetime grade on their business scorecard.
Her record of reckless spending is as equally politically motivated as it is self-serving. Extreme Kathleen voted to allow herself to use official taxpayer resources to campaign, and now even supports making taxpayers foot the bill for the full cost of her political campaigns. She’s long supported using taxpayer dollars to fund liberal pet projects and even authored a bill to give away $500,000 in Montana taxpayer dollars to liberal Hollywood movie producers in her home state of California.
You see, Extreme Kathleen was born and raised in San Francisco, California — and radicalized at the uber-liberal University of California Berkeley. No wonder her radical agenda reflects the values of California — her home state — and not Montana. An extreme California liberal, Kathleen Williams will always vote with the interests of fellow San Francisco native Nancy Pelosi, not the people of Montana.
The race for Congress comes down to a choice between Extreme Kathleen’s radical agenda that will lead to job loss and economic stagnation, and Rosendale’s bold vision to restore economic prosperity and opportunity for our state. All Montanans should keep this in mind when voting in November—now more than ever our state cannot afford to make the wrong choice.
Mark Noland represents House District 10 in the Montana House of Representatives, where he serves as Chair of the Business and Labor Committee. He has been of member of the Legislature since 2015 and lives in Bigfork.
