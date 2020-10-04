Guest opinion: Ruling invalidating ballot initiative was correct

Judge Jessica Fehr handed down a ruling last week that is based on our Constitution. She wrote that a recently adopted law dramatically affected Native Montanans' ability to vote, is unconstitutional, and should be thrown out. Her words and application of constitutional law are powerful. She stated in her ruling:

“The questions presented in this matter are broader than a simple referendum and perceived insecurity in the voting process in Montana. The questions presented relate back to the basic, and fundamental rights set forth by those intrepid Montana pioneers that convened Montana's Constitutional Convention and arrived at a document that protects all Montanans — irrespective of race, color or creed. This case and the facts presented at trial turn a spotlight to our fellow citizens that still live below the poverty line with limits to health care, government services, mail services and election offices — those citizens are the Native Americans that reside on reservations within Montana's borders.”