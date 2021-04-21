Guest opinion: SB 379 Creates Possibilities, Not Obligation

Another fictitious narrative is that NorthWestern would have the ability to close the plant at any time, leaving the rate payers with stranded costs. This is also false. Section 2 of the bill clearly states that an electric utility granted cost recovery and a rate of return “shall continue to operate the generating unit until the commission issues an order finding that the closure of the unit is in the public’s best interest.” It seems no one writing about the bill communicate what the bill says. Rather, they spin narratives that fit their world view of how energy should be produced, and that does not include reliable carbon-based power that keeps your home warm and your business running at 30 below.