Guest opinion: School district mask mandate correct

As a Montana attorney, and a former SD2 Board Member, we found School District 2’s rejection of mandatory COVID-19 masking to be unlawful and lacking scientific support. Reversing that decision by requiring masks was on solid legal ground, but SD2 should also require vaccination for eligible kids per CDC guidelines as also recommended by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s president.
The Jacobson v. Massachusetts and Zucht v. King, U.S. Supreme Court decisions approved mandatory vaccination (in 1905), including (after 1921) in schools. Three Republican 7th Circuit judges recently upheld those case. As did Suprem Court Justice Amy Barrett.
Even Montana’s HB 702, which restricts measures to curb COVID, has a provision (Section 1(2)) allowing for school vaccination. And State v. Nelson, cited therein, held “privacy rights … are not absolute….” So, privacy does not prevent compelling restrictions.
The underappreciated part of that Montana Constitutional right is bolded below in Art. II, §10. “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”
Most would agree there is a compelling state interest in preventing spread of a deadly disease like COVID by requiring vaccination, proof of vaccination, masking, etc. So, governments can require all of that because they can “show” a compelling interest that restrictions are needed to protect everyone, and to get us back to normal sooner, as has happened with short-term lockdowns like those in New Zealand.
Art. II, §3 also says “All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.”
Likewise, those wishing to invoke government regulation to prevent restaurants, schools, etc. from requiring proof of vaccination, or requiring vaccination, or masking may wish to avoid running afoul of Art. II, §15. It says: “The rights of persons under 18 years of age shall include, but not be limited to, all the fundamental rights of this Article unless specifically precluded by laws which enhance the protection of such persons.”
Edicts preventing universal vaccination, proof of vaccination, or masking can hardly be said to “enhance the protection” of those under 18.
What is the compelling state interest in issuing policies to protect the right to infect others? Or in preventing restaurants or school boards from responsibly pursuing the §3 right “seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways?” Pfizer’s emergency use COVID vaccine now has full FDA approval.
Now Russ and dozens of his GFHS 60th reunion-dining classmates are curtailing their freedom by staying away to avoid risking COVID transmitted by unmasked persons who are “free” to waltz in without showing vaccination proof.
Whose freedom would you curtail —preventing freedom to infect others, or curtailing rights to a clean and healthful environment?
Licensed Montana attorney Russ Doty is a former Great Falls legislator, former Montana teacher, and former Billings resident, now retired in Greeley, Colorado. Billings resident Pamela Ellis is a retired teacher and former SD2 Board trustee.