Guest opinion: School district mask mandate correct

Art. II, §3 also says “All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.”

Likewise, those wishing to invoke government regulation to prevent restaurants, schools, etc. from requiring proof of vaccination, or requiring vaccination, or masking may wish to avoid running afoul of Art. II, §15. It says: “The rights of persons under 18 years of age shall include, but not be limited to, all the fundamental rights of this Article unless specifically precluded by laws which enhance the protection of such persons.”

Edicts preventing universal vaccination, proof of vaccination, or masking can hardly be said to “enhance the protection” of those under 18.

What is the compelling state interest in issuing policies to protect the right to infect others? Or in preventing restaurants or school boards from responsibly pursuing the §3 right “seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways?” Pfizer’s emergency use COVID vaccine now has full FDA approval.