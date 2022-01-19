Guest opinion: Secure our right to vote

Recent legislative actions in Montana have made access to voting harder.

Restricting eligible voters’ access to voting does not equate to more secure elections. For example, let’s look at the new voting law HB176 “eliminating same-day voter registration on Election Day” to see if it truly protects our elections by making voting less accessible to Montanans.

From 2006 to 2018, approximately 60,000 Montanans registered and voted on Election Day without a single case of voter fraud. 2020 recorded the second-highest use of same-day voter registration (nearly 8,200 Montanans) to vote in this election, and again, without a single case of voter fraud. That means more and more Montanans are choosing this method to vote in each upcoming election. But now in 2022 with this new law in place, there will be zero Montanans using same-day voter registration to vote.

Did this new law further protect our elections when a more secure process of registering voters in person on Election Day is now banned? Why prevent Montanans from having the same access to voting rights as the previous 68,000 Montanans over the last 15 years who could register and vote on Election Day if it does not crack down on voter fraud or provide more election security?