Guest opinion: Seeing healthy bison transferred is rewarding

Last September as a veterinarian, I was fortunate to participate in health inspections and disease certification for “buffalo graduates” of this new transfer program. We inspected and certified 40 animals at the Fort Peck Bison Phase 3 Assurance Testing facility north of Poplar, Montana.

We all worked as a team and ultimately distributed the qualified animals to 16 InterTribal Buffalo Council member tribes across 9 states. One group of bison got to fly by FedEx jet to Anchorage, Alaska. Once there, they boarded a landing craft and ultimately were off-loaded on a beach to join an existing tribal herd on a remote island near Kodiak!

Seeing these Yellowstone animals live and knowing they will contribute valuable genetics to various tribal herds across the United States was a very enriching experience. Enjoying the work, the fun, and sharing the good will with all the people of our team was totally unforgettable. Following up later with the various tribal herd caregivers to find out how the transfers adapted to their new homes was also quite rewarding. I loved this job and want to see it expand in future years.