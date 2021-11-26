Guest opinion: Self-reliance, leveraging resources help rural health care

Giving future physicians a taste of rural medicine is key to growing the next generation of doctors who will practice in Montana’s small towns and cities. Physician recruitment can be challenging in all rural places, yet with nearly 20% of Americans living in rural areas and more than 57 million Americans residing in rural areas, high-quality health care should not be reserved solely for those in cities.

Forty-seven percent of Montana is considered “rural” by the U.S. Census, and we are home to almost 50 rural critical access hospitals as well as 61 rural health clinics. Mirroring national statistics, rural Montanans are less likely to have health insurance, more likely to live in poverty or face unemployment, and less likely to have graduated high school than urban Montanans. All of this impacts public health in rural communities.