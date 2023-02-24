As emergency medicine physicians practicing in Montana, we are writing to share our concerns about Senate Bill 99, misleadingly titled the “Provide for a youth health protection act" bill, which has passed through the Montana Senate has now been transmitted to the House. This bill proposes to ban health care for gender-diverse youth — health care that is standard of care, evidence-based and endorsed by major U.S. medical organizations. In doing so this bill will cause direct harm to a vulnerable population of Montana youth. SB 99 will also cause severe collateral damage to the overall medical system in Montana by harming efforts to recruit health care providers to our state, by putting us at risk of losing critical specialists, and by harming the provider-patient relationship.

Legislation aimed at banning certain medical care sets a dangerous precedent of government interference in the provider-patient relationship. Legislating the practice of medicine in this way is a clear example of government overreach into private decision-making between a patient and their chosen medical provider. Montanans should be free to make health care decisions for themselves and their dependents with their chosen medical provider. They should be free to make those decisions without the state legislature limiting their options for medical care, especially when those decisions go against the advice of their chosen medical professional(s). This bill opens the door to the Legislature’s involvement in making medical decisions for you.

Enacting legislation like SB 99 will send a message to health care providers throughout Montana that the medical care they provide will be judged and dictated by legislation rather than by the standard of care defined by guidelines developed by medical experts and organizations. This message will also be heard loud and clear by physicians and providers looking to move to Montana. As emergency medicine physicians, we are frequently put in the position of having to transfer patients long distances to receive emergency specialty care. SB 99 will result in Montana losing specialists, and especially at risk are critical pediatric specialists. This means our patients may need to be transferred even longer distances, or possibly out of state to reach critical specialty care for time-sensitive emergencies.

Most importantly, passage of SB 99 will directly harm a vulnerable population of Montana youth. Ask any provider, nurse, or technician working in an emergency department and they will confirm that, with high demand for scarce mental health resources statewide, our emergency departments are serving as a safety net for mental health crises. We are deeply concerned about the increasing numbers of Montanans with mental health crises that we already see daily. Rather than helping address this situation, SB 99 would ban medical care that has been shown to improve mental health and decrease suicidality in a vulnerable population.

We need cooperative work to find solutions, not legislation that will worsen mental health care by taking away potentially life-saving medical care options. Any one of us who routinely sit bedside with at-risk youth can tell you youth in crisis need understanding and attention from parents, caregivers, and caring professionals, not legislation prohibiting them from accessing medical care that has been proven to decrease depression and suicidality. Banning medical care options shown to improve mental health will only worsen our state’s already dire mental health situation.

As this bill heads to the Montana House of Representatives, please reach out to your Montana representative and encourage them to vote no on SB 99. Tell them SB 99 is bad for Montana health care, is bad for patients and their private relationship with their chosen providers, and is bad for the youth of Montana.