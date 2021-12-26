Guest opinion: Senator Daines, please don’t mislead hardworking Montanans

The senator might convey this truth and let hardworking Montanans decide what is in their interests. The following, from a report of the “nonpartisan and business friendly” Tax Foundation, reveals his real interest in defeating the act.

The “Build Back Better Act” increases individual income taxes by $440 billion. Nearly all of that $440 billion falls on those with higher incomes, much falling on investment income. Little of the increase is borne by the “hardworking Montanans” whom Senator Daines seeks to mislead.

In addition, the Build Back Better Act increases taxes on corporate income by nearly $400 billion. Recent large increases in wealth are from a rise in the value of common stocks due to President Trump’s tax cuts of $1.5 to $2 trillion in 2017. An increase in corporate taxes will temper that rise, falling largely on those with higher wealth and income.

To the senator’s credit, a provision in the act to raise the limit on state and local tax (SALT) deductions reduces taxes by $100 billion (not $200 billion) for those paying substantial state and local taxes — better-off individuals.