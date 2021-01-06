Guest opinion: Senior care facilities need vaccine as soon as possible

At St. John’s United, our proactive efforts have sadly been in vain. When Pfizer and Moderna started speaking about their cold storage needs this past summer, St. John’s invested in a freezer using emergency relief funds that would reach the sub-zero temperatures of negative 95 degrees as part of our COVID-19 testing project. Additionally, St. John’s United has its own pharmacy and along with our nurses, has administered over 20,000 influenza vaccinations over the past 20 years. Most nursing homes are experts at mass vaccinations as hundreds are vaccinated in one or two days within our nation’s nursing homes each year. Having the necessary equipment, capacity and motivation, St. John’s has communicated with the Montana Department of Health requesting to receive vaccinations directly. St. John’s United also offered to vaccinate staff of all area nursing homes. This request has been rejected due to the fact that we voluntarily signed up with CVS. The state would not allow us to voluntarily withdraw.