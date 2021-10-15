Guest opinion: Several good reasons for supporting the Public Safety Levy

There are several good reasons to support the Billings Safety Mill Levy:
1. The Billings Police and Fire Departments are seriously underfunded.
a, The money spent on police and fire protection has not kept up with the need in Billings. Funds available during the last 10 years have increased by 33.8%. By contrast during the same time, calls to the Police Department for help have increased by 58.2% (a total of 96,470 in 2020). Calls to the fire department for help during that time have increased by 66.9% (a total of 18,284 calls in 2020). We fall short.
b. There is more crime in Billings than in any of the comparable cities both in Montana and in the nation. According to a recent Center for Public Safety Management(CPMS) study the average crime rate for comparable cities in Montana is 2,598 crimes annually per 100,000 people. Nationally the number is 2,489 crimes annually per 100,000 people. In Billings the number of crimes annually per 100,000 people is 4,693. To keep Billings safe we need more, not less, police officers. The shortfall is serious.
c. We have fewer police officers than other cities of comparable size. Billings has only 131.6 police officers per 100,000 population while comparable cities have an average of 250.2 police officers per 100,000 people (the mean is 201.2 police officers per 100,000 people). Either way we fall short. (These numbers are taken from the recent Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) study done of the Billings Police Department. It includes comparable cities both in Montana and in the United States generally.)
d. Response time of the fire department to a fire call does not meet the standard. The response time from the time a call is received until the time the firemen arrive is critical. Insurance rates are often based on this response time. This involves the number of fire stations we have and where they are located. We do quite well in Billings; on average, the first unit arrives in 4 minutes and the full complement arrives in 12.5 minutes. I think that is amazing. However, the standard is 4 minutes for the first responder and 8 minutes for the full complement. While 57% of the responses in Billings meet the four-minute standard, 43% do not. In Billings, the first unit arrives in 7.1 minutes in 90% of the time and the full complement arrives in 12.5% minutes. The full complement fails to meet the standard over 62% of the time. This should be a serious concern.
2. The need for additional staffing in the police department is immediate and urgent. Don’t take my word for it. This is the conclusion of a recent study by the Center for Public Safety Management’s report done at the request of the City of Billings. After an extensive on-site visit and review, this nationally recognized expert police organization’s 200 page report concludes, “The need for additional staffing is immediate and urgent.”
3. The Municipal Court System is seriously deficient. Nearly half of the domestic disputes prepared by law enforcement and sent to the city attorney for prosecution are not acted upon because there aren’t enough Court personnel to follow up on them. We can do better, particularly as it relates to domestic violence on women. The safety Mill Levy will and puts $1.45 million to add 3 prosecutors (plus 4 staff) and one judge (plus staff) to help this shortfall.
4. The Police and Fire Chiefs appear genuinely interested in implementing most of the CPMS recommendations. The recent CPMS study of the Police Department makes 102 recommendations of ways the Police Department can become more efficient and more responsive at less cost. A similar study of the fire department makes 34 recommendations. The large number of recommendations is an opportunity and not an adverse comment on the excellent quality of our existing Departments. For example, they suggest a full complement of huge fire engines is not necessary for every 911 call. Similarly, a simple domestic dispute may be handled better, safer, and cheaper by a well-trained social worker than a uniformed officer with a gun. Police Chief Rick St. John and Fire Chief Pepper Valdez have indicated they are serious about taking steps to implement many, if not most, of these recommendations.
We have a good city which can be a great place to live. However, that can be lost if we do not adequately fund those people who are dedicated to making Billings safe. Please don’t let that happen. The Public Safety Mill Levy will only cost $8.33 a month for the median Billings house, one worth $217,000. Vote yes to preserve what we like about Billings.
Billings attorney Tom Towe has served in both houses of the Montana Legislature and has chaired both the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board and the Montana Coal Board.