Guest opinion: Several good reasons for supporting the Public Safety Levy

d. Response time of the fire department to a fire call does not meet the standard. The response time from the time a call is received until the time the firemen arrive is critical. Insurance rates are often based on this response time. This involves the number of fire stations we have and where they are located. We do quite well in Billings; on average, the first unit arrives in 4 minutes and the full complement arrives in 12.5 minutes. I think that is amazing. However, the standard is 4 minutes for the first responder and 8 minutes for the full complement. While 57% of the responses in Billings meet the four-minute standard, 43% do not. In Billings, the first unit arrives in 7.1 minutes in 90% of the time and the full complement arrives in 12.5% minutes. The full complement fails to meet the standard over 62% of the time. This should be a serious concern.