Managing our state’s burgeoning elk populations is rife with controversy. Too many elk here, too few somewhere else. Sportsmen understand that western Montana’s elk populations are in a constant state of flux, but herds in some units are demonstrating an alarming rate of decline. Originally conceived to reduce elk concentrations on private land over four years ago, shoulder seasons replaced early and late season game damage hunts and provided landowners more flexibility to choose how many hunters can come onto their properties to harvest elk.
Shoulder seasons have been markedly successful in many districts and have knocked down elk populations closer to their management objectives. While this sounds good to landowners and managers who have to deal with fewer management challenges, several hunting districts in Region 2 around Missoula are seeing plummeting elk populations as a consequence, yet the shoulder season slaughter continues.
Currently, Region 2 has seven hunting districts that are below the objective elk herd population. Starting in August, hunters will begin hunting those elk for six months, eventually ending the season on Feb. 15, 2020. Some of those districts have half of the elk they are supposed to have based on the current elk population objectives.
The decision to continue hunting elk for half the year, including well into the winter months when cow elk are carrying fetuses, stressed, and working hard to survive, was made in a December Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.
FWP Region 2 staff recommended extending the shoulder season system for one more season after they were supposed to expire to allow observation and research on the affected herds. Unfortunately, that decision was made with poor data from incomplete elk counts in 2018 and without any information from the elk counts this spring.
FWP released elk population data in June and the results in many districts were abysmal. Hunting districts in the Blackfoot and Upper Clark Fork valleys are well below objective and have poor calf recruitment. These are signs of at risk and unhealthy populations. Notably, the elk herd in Missoula’s North Hills saw a 50 percent decline with no explanation tied to harvest or migration. Thankfully, the local biologist advocated for removing the shoulder season on that herd to avoid catastrophic collapse.
Four years ago, Hellgate Hunters and Anglers supported FWP to implement shoulder seasons to assist runaway elk populations that caused damage to ranches and were inaccessible to the average public lands hunter. But part of that deal was to remove shoulder seasons once the criteria for shoulder seasons were met.
Now, the criteria have been met and the elk herds are within or below objective in HDs 210, 211, 214, 216, 240, 291, and 293. Hunting Districts 212, 213, 215, and 217 are a few elk away from being within objective. Yet, hunters will be chasing these elk for six grueling months and potentially jeopardizing the health of these herds for decades.
Montana has some of the finest elk hunting on the planet. Hunting elk for six months is not Montana’s hunting tradition and heritage. While shoulder seasons have been decidedly successful in Region 2 in bringing herds into objective, it’s time for FWP to stop the war on elk and follow through with the criteria and deal we agreed to.