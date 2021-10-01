Guest opinion: Sinema could learn from example of Montana's Hatfield

Watching Arizona’s freshman Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema trying to figure out how to vote on President Biden’s budget plan reconciliation bill reminds me of a Montana situation almost 44 years ago with freshman Senator Paul Hatfield. In both cases there was an important upcoming vote in which every vote counted. Both Hatfield and Sinema had let themselves become essentially the final necessary vote, breaking a political rule to never let yourself be the final vote because of the disproportionate blame that could be laid at your doorstep.

In 1978 the issue facing Montana Senator Hatfield was the ratification of the Panama Canal Treaty, which required votes from 2/3 of the Senate, as all treaties do.

Right now, Senator Sinema faces a “reconciliation” vote on the $3.2 trillion budget plan. A “reconciliation” bill, needs only a majority vote in the U.S. Senate — 50 votes which cause a tie, bringing in the tie-breaking vote of the person presiding over the senate — Vice President Kamala Harris.