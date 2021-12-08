Guest opinion: Skees should resign from the Legislature

I serve as a legislator representing Butte, but most of the time I’m serving my hometown in another way, as a firefighter. When I first became a firefighter, I took an oath to protect and serve my community. When I was later sworn in as a legislator, I took a similar oath to support and defend the U.S. and Montana Constitutions. In both of my roles, those oaths serve as a constant reminder that at the end of the day, my work should always make my neighbors and community better off. Oftentimes this means I have to set my personal feelings aside to do what I swore to do.

As a firefighter I don’t get to pick and choose who or what I protect. Everything is viewed as equal when I am on duty. This can be hard for others to understand. Often I get asked “why don’t you firefighters just let that abandoned property burn?'' We don’t let it burn because we swore an oath to protect and serve, with no exceptions or exclusions. I put my personal feelings aside when the call comes in and if the day ever comes to where I can no longer do that, I know that is the day I need to turn in my gear and find a different profession.