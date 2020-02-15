Guest opinion: Speak up on Montana climate change solutions

This week I announced that the Montana Climate Solutions Council has released a set of draft recommendations intended to help Montana reduce emissions, prepare for climate impacts and address challenges and opportunities tied to transitions.
The recommendations come from the early deliberations of the Montana Climate Solutions Council, and have been issued for public review and comment through March 31.
I am excited to share the early recommendations of the Montana Climate Solutions Council with you to encourage the engagement of all Montanans in the work of the council as they identify and refine options to prepare our state and our economy for climate impacts.
Last July, I established the council through Executive Order and announced Montana has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. The Council is tasked with issuing recommendations by June 1, 2020, that move the state toward an interim goal of net greenhouse gas neutrality for average annual electric loads in the state by no later than 2035 and economy-wide at a date to be determined by the Council.
In addition, the council must identify strategies that build resilience, address the needs of communities in transition through appropriate economic and workforce development, and harness potential opportunities in the development and commercialization of new technologies.
Our state’s efforts to craft home grown solutions will be critical to addressing not only the risks facing Montana from climate change, but also capitalizing on the many opportunities tied to clean energy and climate-driven transitions happening in our region and around the world.
The draft Montana Climate Solutions Plan is available now at the following link: https://deq.mt.gov/Climate. The plan includes preliminary recommendations, dissenting views, and key questions to encourage upfront engagement as the Council works toward its final product in June.
The council invites feedback from the public through March 31. Comments may be submitted by email to ClimateCouncil@mt.gov. All comments received will be made available for public review.
I won’t pretend that our changing climate is an easy problem to solve. There’s a lot at stake, but done right, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive economic growth, and continue creating good-paying jobs all across Montana. Like all difficult issues we tackle here in Montana, I know we can find a pathway forward by coming together, rolling up our sleeves, and focusing on the values we share in common.
Thanks again for your support and your efforts to combat climate change in Montana.
Steve Bullock is in his second term and final year as governor of Montana.