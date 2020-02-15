Guest opinion: Speak up on Montana climate change solutions

Our state’s efforts to craft home grown solutions will be critical to addressing not only the risks facing Montana from climate change, but also capitalizing on the many opportunities tied to clean energy and climate-driven transitions happening in our region and around the world.

The draft Montana Climate Solutions Plan is available now at the following link: https://deq.mt.gov/Climate. The plan includes preliminary recommendations, dissenting views, and key questions to encourage upfront engagement as the Council works toward its final product in June.

The council invites feedback from the public through March 31. Comments may be submitted by email to ClimateCouncil@mt.gov. All comments received will be made available for public review.

I won’t pretend that our changing climate is an easy problem to solve. There’s a lot at stake, but done right, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive economic growth, and continue creating good-paying jobs all across Montana. Like all difficult issues we tackle here in Montana, I know we can find a pathway forward by coming together, rolling up our sleeves, and focusing on the values we share in common.

Thanks again for your support and your efforts to combat climate change in Montana.

Steve Bullock is in his second term and final year as governor of Montana.

