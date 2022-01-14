Guest opinion: Speak up on wildlife management issues

When Worsech took over as FWP director last year, he wrote a very fluffy and disingenuous introduction in Montana Outdoors. I wrote Montana Outdoors pointing out this and the record low morale of FWP field staff.

We’re seeing a radical shift away from science-based management and toward Gianforte’s and the Legislature’s political agendas and pet peeves. I never heard anyone say Montana hunting regulations were too complicated. When I saw the nonsensical changes that were proposed, it was clear they were proposed because the biologists were told to make changes, not because there were any significant issues with the existing regulations.

Wildlife management is a complex mix of biological, social, and economic demands and our regulations addressed that mix. But now the emphasis is “fix them till they’re broke.” Did I miss that voter mandate too?