Guest opinion: Stark differences between parties on redistricting

Additionally, Republicans on the Commission proposed limiting the population deviation of our congressional and legislative districts to a minimum in an effort to have equal population among our districts. While federal law limits the discrepancy in sizes of Congressional districts, state legislative district sizes vary widely for political purposes. In Montana’s 2000 election cycle, three Democrat Commissioners used the maximum deviation to overpopulate many Republican districts and under-populate many Democrat districts. Ten years later, the 2010 Commission limited the maximum deviation to 3% which was lauded by then Chairman, former Supreme Court Justice Jim Regnier. Now, the Democrat Commissioners are pursuing a 5% deviation so they can resume their partisan effort to pack and crack Republican voters. If the 3% standard in 2010 was an “improvement” according to Democrat Commissioner Joe Lamson at the recent meeting, why would we go backward?

Even more concerning is that Democrats are once again banging the drum on the need for “competitive” districts. This argument misses the mark and is nothing more than a political talking point to achieve political outcomes. In the 2020 election, Lewis and Clark County only gave 48.9% of their votes to national and statewide Democrats. One would think that if the Democrat goal is to create competitive districts, roughly half of the districts would be held by Republicans. But of the nine total House and Senate seats fully within Lewis & Clark, Republicans hold only 22 percent (two) of the seats. This discrepancy is because a lot of Republicans were jammed into districts where margins of Republican victories ranged from 20 to 60% of the vote while Democrats in Helena won with a 10% margin. We should take politics out of the system; not inject it at every turn.