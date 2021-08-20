Guest opinion: State needs cold-water fisheries task force, plan

Water in Montana has a tough job. It must irrigate our fields, float our boats, spin our turbines and brew our beers. It must also provide a home for fish and habitat for wildlife. As a result, water law has a tough job too — it has to balance private rights and public interest.

To promote early development, Montanans made water property. This allows individuals and businesses to invest in water-necessary endeavors with confidence. We then decided that, in times of scarcity, the users here first get priority.

But today’s reality is there simply isn’t enough water to meet our ever-growing demand. When drought strikes, Montana’s first water users get dibs while everyone else eats dirt. The result is a legal system painted into a corner.

Whether we like it or not, Montana has changed. Our state’s economy is characterized as much by technology, health care, hunting, fishing and national parks as it is by timber harvest, hard rock minerals and alfalfa.

In other words, we gain as much revenue from the protection of our natural resources as we do from their cultivation and extraction. Each year, more than 12 million Americans visit Montana in search of clean air, clean water, open space and public land. Those folks collectively spend $7.1 billion on outdoor recreation in Montana annually.