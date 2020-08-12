Guest opinion: State trust lands — and Land Board seats — are vital

Tens of millions of dollars are generated every year to support Montana public schools through stewardship of our State Trust Lands.
This is not a small chunk of change.
There are five seats on the Montana Board of Land Commissioners including the MT State Auditor.
The Montana Constitution states specifically that these lands are to be “[used] for the support and benefit of the various state educational institutions…”
Some of Montana’s most critical industries depend on permits and leases on these Trust Lands — many of our farmers, ranchers, miners, and loggers rely on these lands to create jobs and grow our economy- to put food on the tables of Montana families.
We also care deeply about recreational and sportsman’s access to all of our public lands, and about preserving everything we hold dear on our amazing public lands.
As a member of the Land Board, I am committed to the ideas of multiple use and sustained yield for our public trust lands.
By “multiple use”, we need to look holistically at all of our land and decide where the land is best used for recreational or sportsman’s use- what makes sense for grazing cattle, what makes sense to farm… The “sustained yield” part means simply to be stewards… to manage our treasured resources in a way that we can do it forever.
We are expected to maximize income to fund education, but we are also expected to sustain these lands for future generations.
My opponent’s only articulated position on this very important issue is simply that we need to protect public access.
Access is important. We all care deeply about preserving that. I personally have spent a tremendous amount of volunteer time and money helping build and maintain trails and access on our public lands. My sweat, dollars, and heart are invested deeply in preserving and protecting this legacy.
This issue is much more complicated than a simplistic position that orbits around a single issue that we all agree with. We have a school section in Kalispell with a Costco sitting on it. Clearly, public access isn’t the entire conversation.
If we mismanage, disregard, or do not understand the importance of generating money for our schools while supporting the Montana economy, we are left with two difficult decisions ... cut funding or raise taxes. Neither of these options are acceptable.
This is why it is of paramount importance, to all of us, to elect candidates who actually understand these issues. We need candidates who have real, practical experience running businesses, with strong records of service (military and otherwise), and who have the experience and courage to lead us through difficult times. We don’t need more lobbyists, lawyers, and politicians looking to secure a career in politics by running for offices that they don’t understand.
Troy Downing, the Republican nominee for state auditor, is a Montana small-business owner, entrepreneur, combat veteran, father, and husband.
