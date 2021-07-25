Guest opinion: Stone-Manning not fit to lead BLM

Tracy Stone-Manning and I both worked in the United States Senate in 2008. As part of being Senate staffers we were given frequent and detailed instructions on the ethics rules that govern Senate staffers. These rules — and associated training — are in place to ensure that we as Senate staffers serve the nation first instead of our personal interests.

Not only did Tracy Stone-Manning violate ethics rules while a Senate staffer, she also withheld this information until questioned by senators. Last week, Stone-Manning, the Biden Administration’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management, admitted in a filing to the U.S. Senate that she violated congressional ethics rules and likely committed mortgage fraud with the undisclosed gift in the form of a loan from a political donor.

Let me be clear. Tracy Stone-Manning not only directly violated Senate ethics rules governing gifts, but may also be guilty of breaking the law related to Federal mortgage disclosures and lying under oath to Congress. Couple this with her shady past of eco-terrorism and we have an individual unfit for federal office.