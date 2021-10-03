Guest opinion: Stone-Manning's confirmation is good news for Montanans

Montanans have reason to celebrate the news that one of our own, Tracy Stone-Manning, is now confirmed to lead the Bureau of Land Management. She has a long track record as a consensus builder and a leader who will protect our public lands and strike the right balance of land use and stewardship at the BLM. BLM Ddirector is a critically important national post. And Montanans are lucky to have someone who understands the value of our public lands and the importance of bringing hunters and anglers together with community businesses, loggers, and ranchers to improve our rural economy while protecting our outdoor way of life for generations who come after us.

Collectively, our work involves bringing people together to conserve our public lands. Our organizations believe that by bringing together folks who don’t always agree politically, we can leave a stronger public lands legacy and outdoor recreation economy to those that will follow us. It’s the consensus-building conversations around kitchen tables from the Rocky Mountain Front to the Blackfoot Clearwater watershed and many places beyond, that help us all build a healthier, more sustainable future for our public lands.