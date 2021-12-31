Guest opinion: Students, it's a good idea to know your health insurance options

You may be taking some time this winter break to rest, relax and practice self-care. We encourage some of that self-care to include looking into your health insurance. Yes, I know, not exactly what you want to do with your time off, but we promise you, your future self will thank you.

Why is health insurance important? Well, for one, we’re still in the middle of a public health crisis. Secondly, we know how quickly injuries can happen, especially while skiing, or just out walking on icy sidewalks! Thirdly, if you are a student in the University system, you are required to be covered, unless you are a student who qualifies for Indian Health Service.

At Forward Montana, we work with young people across the state and recognize how systems like politics, and health care, can be confusing. That’s why we’re here to try to demystify your options.

If you are employed and get coverage through your employer or get insurance through your parent’s plan, great! You are all set (thank you, Affordable Care Act). Whether you are in-state or from out of state, you may want to double-check your network so you see doctors who are in-network. Doctors that are not covered (AKA out-of-network) can end up being hard on your wallet, since you will pay more to see them, sometimes a lot more.