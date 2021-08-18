Guest opinion: Students, masked or not, deserve kindness

The COVID-19 virus will be going back to school this month. As parents, educators and other concerned community members, we have a duty to help make this school year successful and safe for all students.
We don’t yet know how COVID-19 will impact the 2021-2022 academic year. The virus is circulating in Yellowstone County with case numbers and hospitalizations doubling since the start of August.
Recently, there has been strong, often emotional, debate about whether children should wear masks in school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend masks for students and staff inside school buildings. I encourage parents to carefully consider these recommendations of America’s top infectious disease specialists and the doctors who care for our children.
I know that some parents don’t want their children to wear masks and others feel that their children need to wear masks to protect their health.
Regardless of whether a student is wearing a mask or not, each deserves to be treated with kindness and respect. There must be no tolerance for bullying due to masking or not masking.
Children wearing masks may have vulnerable family members who are at high risk of serious COVID-19 illness if they become infected. Children themselves are at higher risk if they have certain medical conditions that impair their immune system.
I have been getting more and more inquiries from parents worried about sending their kids back to school while the trend is more cases locally, the more contagious Delta variant is running rampant, and there’s no longer a mask requirement. I meet regularly with Yellowstone County school superintendents to provide them with current data on COVID-19 as well as updated guidance from the CDC and AAP. Public health does not have jurisdiction to tell districts and school boards what they must do. Elected school boards have the legal authority to set school policy.
To be clear, current local school policies say that masks are optional — not prohibited. All students are entitled to the opportunity to learn in a safe, healthy environment.
Parents can help foster an atmosphere of acceptance. Talk to your students about being kind to students whose masking decision is different than theirs.
The surest way to reduce the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is vaccination. But no vaccine is currently available to children younger than 12. Wearing a mask is one strategy that will reduce these youngsters’ risk of getting infected.
Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive vaccines that have been proven safe and effective in clinical trials and eight months of general use with millions of Americans receiving the shots.
Along with vaccination and masking, good hygiene helps prevent spread of COVID-19. Teach your children to wash their hands thoroughly and often and to properly use hand sanitizer. And please don’t send students to school when they are sick; keep them home till they recover.
The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to school leaders on July 26 that concluded: “We remain in support of universal masking in schools, at least until all students have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 illness. Let us prioritize allowing children to safely attend your schools, which are fundamental for their development and wellbeing.”
I agree with these Montana children’s doctors and urge parents who have concerns about masking or vaccination to discuss them with their child’s health care professional.
John Felton is president and CEO of RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency.