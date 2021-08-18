Guest opinion: Students, masked or not, deserve kindness

I have been getting more and more inquiries from parents worried about sending their kids back to school while the trend is more cases locally, the more contagious Delta variant is running rampant, and there’s no longer a mask requirement. I meet regularly with Yellowstone County school superintendents to provide them with current data on COVID-19 as well as updated guidance from the CDC and AAP. Public health does not have jurisdiction to tell districts and school boards what they must do. Elected school boards have the legal authority to set school policy.

To be clear, current local school policies say that masks are optional — not prohibited. All students are entitled to the opportunity to learn in a safe, healthy environment.

Parents can help foster an atmosphere of acceptance. Talk to your students about being kind to students whose masking decision is different than theirs.

The surest way to reduce the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is vaccination. But no vaccine is currently available to children younger than 12. Wearing a mask is one strategy that will reduce these youngsters’ risk of getting infected.

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive vaccines that have been proven safe and effective in clinical trials and eight months of general use with millions of Americans receiving the shots.