Guest opinion: Support needed for Montanans in fallout-affected counties

January 27, which marks the anniversary of the first nuclear bomb detonation at the Nevada Test Site, has been designated by the U.S. Congress as National Day of Remembrance for the many people who worked and lived downwind of the test site and were exposed to lethal levels of radiation. We must honor and remember those harmed by U.S. nuclear weapons development and testing. But we must go further, taking action to see that those who have suffered and continue to suffer from their subsequent illnesses are compensated for the painful price they have paid.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, introduced by Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. Wayne Owens, was passed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, who noted at the time that it was “partial restitution” for the harm done to patriotic citizens, many of whom would lose their lives due to their exposure to fallout.