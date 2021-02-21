Guest opinion: Support Right to Repair legislation for farmers

Walter Schwietzer had a problem with his tractor in the middle of last year’s haying season. It wasn’t a complicated issue, but because software was involved, Walter had to haul his tractor into the dealership, and wait a month. It would cost $5,000 — but that was just the price tag. The cost of lost productivity — and the realization that he didn’t have control over the tractor he owns — was much higher.

With the right tools for the job, Walter says he could have had his tractor back with a day of work and roughly $800 in parts. Instead, he spent more than six times that and weeks waiting when he should have been loading hay. He lost time that he couldn’t get back.