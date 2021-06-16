Guest opinion: Supreme Court excels in performance measures

The Montana Supreme Court has recently been attacked as part of a sustained effort to undermine the judicial branch in Montana so that it cannot perform its constitutional role of acting as a check on the executive and legislative branches. The attack is political, and the attackers can produce no evidence that the court is under-performing, because, in fact, empirical evidence shows the opposite.
Performance of the Montana Supreme Court has, since 2008, been measured every other year by means of a survey that produces data that is valid, reliable and usable in rating the court.
Remarkably, the Montana Supreme Court’s overall average approval rating in 2020 was 90%. In the 12 years from 2008 to 2020, the court’s performance has consistently improved from an impressive 72% in 2008 to 90% in 2018 and 2020. The survey participants are those who most closely observe the workings of the court: lawyers who argue cases in front of the justices, state court trial judges whose decisions are appealed to the court, and law school faculty who research and study the court and its decisions for purposes of teaching and scholarly writing. Their survey input is anonymous.
It is notable that the survey participants include lawyers who may have won or lost cases, judges whose trial court decisions are appealed to the court and may have been affirmed or reversed, and law professors who may agree or disagree with individual decisions. The participants likely are both rural and urban, conservative and liberal. Among the survey’s 10 measures of performance are the following:
●Whether the court’s “decisions are based on the facts and applicable law”
●Whether the published opinions “clearly state the appropriate rule of law, identify and apply standards of review, and provide instructions on remands”
●Whether they explain deviations from prior opinions and “adoptions of new developments in the law”
●Whether the decisions in adversarial cases are timely
●Whether the overall workload “is completed in a timely manner”
●Whether the court “treats trial court judges with courtesy and respect in its opinions.”
●Whether the court “treats attorneys with courtesy and respect”
●Whether the court “provides information about its rules, procedures and operations”
In my 46-year career, I have won and lost cases before the court. Like all lawyers representing clients in the Montana state court system, I brief and argue law as set forth in Montana statutes and decisions of the Montana Supreme Court. As a law professor, my teaching revolved heavily around Montana Supreme Court decisions as did the 200+ presentations I made to lawyers and judges at seminars on torts and insurance. The justices have on occasion ruled against me, and I have on occasion been critical of decisions in my areas of expertise which I thought were wrong and said so in my seminar and class presentations. Nevertheless, count me solidly in the 90% that approve of the court’s performance.
Imagine if one surveyed the lawyers, judges and law professors dealing with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and his office to rate the AG’s performance. Could he ever hope to have an approval rating half as high as the 90% approval of the Montana Supreme Court? Regardless of their background or clients, those who know the court, its processes and its decisions give it high approval ratings which belie the falsehoods being concocted to smear the court and the judicial branch. You can see the survey results here.
Greg Munro is a professor emeritus of the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law, and lives in Missoula.