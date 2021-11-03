Guest opinion: Swanson's 'bully' pledge dismisses justice

I was pleased to see the photo and editorial (Billings Gazette, October 22) of a former colleague, Cory Swanson, with whom I served during a combat deployment where our unit motto was "Do Your Duty." I always hold him in high regard. Yet, within the first sentence, the honor of seeing a former colleague turned to — huh? What a surprisingly odd piece written by an esteemed county attorney outlining his illogical reasoning and evidencing his poor decision-making.

Cory, your concluding pledge — “this local prosecutor will oppose Washington, D.C.’s attempt to bully parents" — is troubling. How you arrived there is truly puzzling. Your argument is that parents have a right to address “concerns that a school is imposing illegal or unworkable COVID restrictions, transgender mandates, or Critical Race Theory, upon their children, the parents have a right to speak up and get involved.”

First, I applaud you for the hilarious, partisan snip of the GOP fear-based social platform. A better statement would have given more common reasons parents address a school board, like class size, budgets, or why kids need active-shooter training. Remember when you first learned active-shooter drills? For me, it was at U.S. Army Infantry school, not kindergarten.