Guest opinion: Swanson's 'bully' pledge dismisses justice

I was pleased to see the photo and editorial (Billings Gazette, October 22) of a former colleague, Cory Swanson, with whom I served during a combat deployment where our unit motto was "Do Your Duty." I always hold him in high regard. Yet, within the first sentence, the honor of seeing a former colleague turned to — huh? What a surprisingly odd piece written by an esteemed county attorney outlining his illogical reasoning and evidencing his poor decision-making.
Cory, your concluding pledge — “this local prosecutor will oppose Washington, D.C.’s attempt to bully parents" — is troubling. How you arrived there is truly puzzling. Your argument is that parents have a right to address “concerns that a school is imposing illegal or unworkable COVID restrictions, transgender mandates, or Critical Race Theory, upon their children, the parents have a right to speak up and get involved.”
First, I applaud you for the hilarious, partisan snip of the GOP fear-based social platform. A better statement would have given more common reasons parents address a school board, like class size, budgets, or why kids need active-shooter training. Remember when you first learned active-shooter drills? For me, it was at U.S. Army Infantry school, not kindergarten.
Second, and this is where you fail logic, your opening statement is meant to align the reader with your premise that Garland “… has directed the FBI and federal prosecutors to charge parents who speak up at school board meetings ...” You falsely attempt to assail the Garland policy with a statement that is actually supported by his memo dated Oct. 4, 2021: “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution ...” You also failed at the political deception.
Third, your blatant mischaracterization of the Justice Department policy, which the memo clearly defines the effort to address “threats against public servants” and described the intent of the meetings with federal, state, and local participants to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.” Please take a quick lap around MCA 5-7-102.
Cory, your pledge dismisses justice and projects that you oppose developing strategies for addressing threats against public servants. Further, it is a dangerous communiqué that you will not prosecute individuals who threaten public servants.
All my best as you continue to serve. Do Your Duty.
Karel Morales of Missoula served as an infantryman in the Montana Army National Guard.