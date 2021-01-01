Guest opinion: Tapping Eastern Montana's outdoor potential

Eastern Montana has incredible outdoor resources that are available to all of our citizens. These resources, including rivers, campsites, boat ramps, trails, roads, and more, help us enjoy the recreational side of our outdoor resources, and we have a significant opportunity to make our public lands and waters even more accessible to all who wish to use them.

That’s why I’m proud to support the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition. It’s a group of community leaders, citizens, economic development experts, and recreation enthusiasts from Eastern Montana working to make the most of the Lower Yellowstone River on behalf of our communities. The coalition has put together a strong proposal to improve public access, infrastructure, and recreational opportunities along the river, ​and I’m encouraging you to add your support.

Since the spring of 2020, the coalition has been meeting with Eastern Montana mayors, city councils, county commissions, and economic development and tourism organizations to share its vision for the Lower Yellowstone. Across the board, these officials and organizations have endorsed this vision and agreed that the Lower Yellowstone has vast untapped potential and needs meaningful investment to fulfill that potential.