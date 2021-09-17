Guest opinion: Tester faces choice on Colstrip energy jobs

For someone who has advocated for Montana’s energy industry for years, the situation we’re in today is truly an embarrassment. With more coal than anywhere else on Earth, Montana used to be an energy exporter. We’re now on the path to having to rely on imported electricity just to keep our lights on.

Make no mistake, relying on imported electricity exposes Montanans to an incredible amount of risk. Being at the mercy of the Western energy market means that we could see significant price spikes. We’re in competition with California, Oregon, and Washington, among other states. And we’ll be competing for a diminishing supply of resources as more generators will be forced offline.

In Montana, agriculture and natural resources depend low-cost dependable electricity. Under CEPP we would have neither.

A radical remaking of our energy supply also undermines our national security and international competitiveness. China continues to add to their coal fleet — they recognize that economic growth hinges on affordable, reliable power. By intentionally increasing the cost of our energy, the United States would be surrendering our competitiveness at a time when we should be aggressively challenging the Chinese.