Guest opinion: Tester must stand up to oil and gas lobby on climate

The situation is outrageous. Right now, Exxon Mobil is plotting how to get our senators to sell us out. Take a minute to remember — as we’ve all been struggling through unending heat, Exxon has been in Tester’s office, delaying the climate action that will transform the future we will die in into one in which we will thrive. Corporations are not people, and Exxon is not a constituent. I am. You are.

When I reflect on why Exxon thinks that Tester might choose them — climate killers — over you and me, I realize it must be because he has not made it clear whether he believes climate action is important to the infrastructure package being hashed out right now in D.C. He has championed a bipartisan version that lacks any substantive climate action. To be accountable to his constituents, rather than to Exxon, the senator must find a way to pass climate action this summer.

Perhaps the senator is having trouble deciding whose side he’s on because of the ways in which our lives are different. I am only 23 years old. Unlike Tester, I cannot dream of anything but climate action, because without climate action, my future will be a nightmare. The good news? I am ready to work hard for this planet.