* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.

To accommodate families with students beginning or returning to school, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will expand hours to be open every weekday from Aug. 12 through Aug. 23. Clinic hours are:

Normal Immunization Clinic hours will continue this week and through Aug. 9 and resume on Aug. 26, 2019. Those normal hours are: Mondays 1-4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Fridays 1-4:30 p.m.

For school attendance, Montana law requires students to be vaccinated with Haemophilus influenza Type B (Hib); Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTaP/Tdap), Polio (IPV or OPV), Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), and Varicella (chickenpox). The number of doses required varies according to age. See the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website or the link with this guest opinion at billingsgazette.com for more information:

For more information, call RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 247.3382