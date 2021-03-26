Guest opinion: The free-money game of tax credits

But their share is anything but fair. It’s mostly a reflection of how good their lobbyists are at convincing legislators to transfer the wealth of others into their particular bank accounts and balance sheets. It’s a giveaway game, where the winners get government backing and the losers are those unfortunate entrepreneurs who still choose to be independent and free.

Tax credits are just a backdoor form of government spending. They are essentially a government “credit card” that provides the politically connected with dollar-for-dollar reductions in their tax bills. At the end of the day, it comes out of the treasury, just as if they were sent a check.

Moreover, a fair and equitable tax policy demands that businesses be treated equally. Tax deductions for business expenses do that. Every business can deduct operational expenses and reduce their net taxable income accordingly. That’s fair. So are across-the-board tax cuts that benefit everybody and fuel economic growth (i.e., true economic development.) Tax credits are another story, because only favored companies can take them, by making business decisions determined by government.