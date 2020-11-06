Guest opinion: The importance of connecting globally in time of pandemic

Mike Mansfield of Montana was a Marine, a miner, and a professor even before he began his political career. He served as Senate majority leader, and later as ambassador to Japan from 1977 to 1988, placing high value on integrity and ethics throughout his career. Even today, his influence can be seen in the strong connection between Montana and Japan. As a Japanese and Political Science double-major at the University of Montana, I have had the opportunity to witness this connection firsthand.

Now is a time when we are made acutely aware of how interconnected the world is, apparent both in the rapid spread of COVID-19, but also in the absence of travel. I had been studying abroad in Tokyo during the fall semester of 2019. Unfortunately, the virus cut my time abroad short, as it did for many students, and I was unable to stay for the following spring semester. As someone focused on international relations and aiming to spend as much time in Japan as possible to improve my language skills, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced me and my peers to find creative solutions to remain connected to our friends abroad and further our internationally focused studies in a mobility-restricted world. The UM Mansfield Center Tohoku exchange program was a way to do just that.