Guest opinion: The legacy and future of MetraPark

The Metra expansion is expected to be the tide that lifts many ships, but one in particular is the hope that the EBURD area (from downtown to MetraPark) will become an entertainment hub for Billings. We are already seeing this part of the vision become a reality. In recent years, Jim Markel launched a Red Oxx amphitheater and event lawn that hosted some well-attended concerts this summer. And recently, Sean Lynch, owner of Pub Station, revealed plans for an events pavilion slated to open next summer.

As more people like Jim and Sean recognize the momentum created by the County’s investment in our MetraPark campus, we’ll soon start to see other exciting announcements. It proves that there is a place for public, private, and governmental entities to come together for the benefit of all.

Back to Vision 2025.

As our facilities grow and attract more people, we need to have healthy conversations about a management structure that supports this growth. That doesn’t mean that the way things are being run now is bad. To the contrary, MetraPark does big things and does them exceptionally well.