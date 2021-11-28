Guest opinion: The legacy and future of MetraPark

According to Bill Dutcher, the sixteen-year run of success and growth that he has overseen at MetraPark has nothing to do with him. He simply credits the people around him: the staff, the promoters, the media and, most importantly, the people who come for the fun — the patrons. But working with Bill over the last 18 months, I know better. His self-deprecating manner masks an astute understanding of the importance of culture.
Seriously, think about the massive operation behind MetraPark … the facilities, the staffing, the logistics, the huge events, and the Mach-5 pace. Over the last 16 years, there have been no major disruptions (tornado not withstanding), no big scandals, and no crazy controversies. Not only that, under Bill’s leadership, MetraPark continues to grow, get better and twist, turn and adapt to meet community needs. Cheers, Bill — that is a remarkable tenure!
We have hosted visits from almost every president since Eisenhower and multiple shows with Garth Brooks, concerts by Elton John, Cher, Neil Diamond, Bob Seger, Motley Crue, The Foo Fighters…the list is endless. Not to mention a county fair that hasn’t missed a beat in 105 years, including World War II and COVID (and netted almost $600,000 in profit last year) as well as thirty-seven years of PBR (the longest run in the nation) and a state wrestling tournament that fills the city’s hotels and the arena’s floor every year.
MetraPark has been home to state basketball tournaments, NILE, 4-H, Harley Owners Group, Goldwings, Chase Hawks, monster trucks, Wrangler Team Roping, volleyball, gun shows, Flakesgiving, vaccination clinics, election sites, emergency hospitals, Home Improvement and MATE shows, Outlaws indoor football, high school graduations, and don’t forget the six months the lights didn’t shut off when bowling took over the Expo.
“We have nothing in our budget for morale,” is a line from a story about county politics that Bill often cites. It’s told as a cautionary tale about remembering the “people business” we are in, even though it is a county-run asset.
Most know that MetraPark is owned by Yellowstone County and is in part publicly funded. Yet, it’s hard to think of two more unlikely partners than show business and government. One moves at the speed of light, the other at the plodding pace of a tortoise. Despite these opposing agendas, MetraPark has deftly navigated this arranged marriage to earn a spot at the top.
Working closely with the community, the County Commissioners, and other key stakeholders, we are working through a strategy and process for developing and implementing our MetraPark Vision 2025. Master-planning on a scale that is necessary for an operation of our size has two important parts. The first is the fun stuff — looking at our current facilities, land, and events and planning how to meet the needs of Billings in 10, 20, even 50 years — big ideas and hopes with so much potential. The second is the need to effectively manage the day-to-day operations that are vital to MetraPark’s future.
The Metra expansion is expected to be the tide that lifts many ships, but one in particular is the hope that the EBURD area (from downtown to MetraPark) will become an entertainment hub for Billings. We are already seeing this part of the vision become a reality. In recent years, Jim Markel launched a Red Oxx amphitheater and event lawn that hosted some well-attended concerts this summer. And recently, Sean Lynch, owner of Pub Station, revealed plans for an events pavilion slated to open next summer.
As more people like Jim and Sean recognize the momentum created by the County’s investment in our MetraPark campus, we’ll soon start to see other exciting announcements. It proves that there is a place for public, private, and governmental entities to come together for the benefit of all.
Back to Vision 2025.
As our facilities grow and attract more people, we need to have healthy conversations about a management structure that supports this growth. That doesn’t mean that the way things are being run now is bad. To the contrary, MetraPark does big things and does them exceptionally well.
The point is, the master planning process we are engaged in must be vetted, approved, and productive. The conversations we are having about public vs. private management may feel messy but they are necessary. It is all about figuring out how to best position MetraPark to continue to drive our economy and to be as successful as possible for our entire community. The gathering and review of this management information is the duty of the county to the MetraPark owners: the county and its citizens.
The volume of activity that must be organized and executed at MetraPark every day is awe inspiring. The key, according to Bill, is the people. And here, he’s right. It’s the people who work here, who play here, who set up booths here, and park their horse trailers here. It’s the County Commissioners who are committed to MetraPark and the community and it’s the community members who care enough to come to the Commissioner’s townhall meetings. MetraPark is truly in the people business.
Want to learn more about MetraPark Vision 2025 or give us your thoughts regarding public vs. private management? We would love to hear from you. Visit metraparkvision.com.
Editor’s note: Tim Goodridge is assistant general manager at MetraPark. This guest opinion is one in a series from MetraPark officials hoping to better inform Yellowstone County taxpayers about the institution’s place in our community. Officials are currently preparing a modern, new vision for MetraPark with upgrades that could be funded by a voter-approved mill levy or bond.