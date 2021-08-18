Guest opinion: The mystery of the purists

In my long experience, I’ve found very few people who are intentionally wrong. A majority of anti-vaxxers, I think, are resentful of all COVID-19 related requirements. Their concept of personal liberty is being threatened by the broader consideration of the public interest. To those who see personal freedom as paramount, “the public good” is something they fear as an inherent threat to their liberty. These folks may see themselves as purely principled. They frequently have deeply held religious beliefs. They also make up the “true believers” of our body politic. “Never giving in” is who they are.

Others, usually the majority, are more influenced by what they identify as practical solutions that will result in desirable consequences. They will ultimately prevail. Their rational view of COVID vaccine is simply to get it. The self-preservation instinct will control as it always does, and the public good will be accepted as society’s norm as it always has.

Government mandates to require the vaccine in order to hasten immunity are being proposed by some. That can probably work in some sectors, and with those who recognize that refusing vaccine will increasingly lock them out of an economy that they hope is opening up. The heavy hand of more general mandates, however, would likely serve to broaden and harden the ranks of the resisters.

We are all Americans. Among us are “purists” and “consequentialists,” and that has worked to the benefit of our system and our people for most of our history. Now though, the plague is returning. We could stop it better if the pure were not the enemy of the public good.

Bob Brown of Whitefish is a former Montana secretary of state and state Senate president.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0