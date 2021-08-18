Guest opinion: The naivete of our foreign policy

“It's like deja vu all over again.” — Yogi Berra

Vietnam. Afghanistan. Vietnam. Afghanistan. The equivalence is excruciatingly — and almost embarrassingly — apparent. And for those of us who served in both “conflicts,” as I have, it is blatantly, painfully, horrifyingly, irrevocably apparent. Twenty-first century Kabul becomes 20th century Saigon.

How did we find ourselves here?

As a former Army Special Forces soldier, whose mission is primarily to teach others to either formulate insurgencies or defend against them — both of which we did in Afghanistan — I have, in the past few years, arrived at an epiphany of seemingly Bourdainian proportions. Namely, what we did, what we are doing and, regrettably, what we will pointlessly continue to do, is the demented quest for something that will not work, no matter how many times we attempt it — in other words, the now cliched definition of insanity.

It reads like this: regime change = nation building = democracy = we all live happily ever after.

Happily ever after, like Mayberry or "Leave it to Beaver." The notion that if we keep doing it long enough; hard enough; expensive enough, it will, inevitably, and eventually, succeed — and we will be blessed with Mayberry in Afghanistan. Mayberristan.