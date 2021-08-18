Guest opinion: The naivete of our foreign policy

“It's like deja vu all over again.” — Yogi Berra
Vietnam. Afghanistan. Vietnam. Afghanistan. The equivalence is excruciatingly — and almost embarrassingly — apparent. And for those of us who served in both “conflicts,” as I have, it is blatantly, painfully, horrifyingly, irrevocably apparent. Twenty-first century Kabul becomes 20th century Saigon.
How did we find ourselves here?
As a former Army Special Forces soldier, whose mission is primarily to teach others to either formulate insurgencies or defend against them — both of which we did in Afghanistan — I have, in the past few years, arrived at an epiphany of seemingly Bourdainian proportions. Namely, what we did, what we are doing and, regrettably, what we will pointlessly continue to do, is the demented quest for something that will not work, no matter how many times we attempt it — in other words, the now cliched definition of insanity.
It reads like this: regime change = nation building = democracy = we all live happily ever after.
Happily ever after, like Mayberry or "Leave it to Beaver." The notion that if we keep doing it long enough; hard enough; expensive enough, it will, inevitably, and eventually, succeed — and we will be blessed with Mayberry in Afghanistan. Mayberristan.
Didn't quite turn out that way, did it?
Naively, our foreign policy since World War II has concluded that the entire world — regardless of ethnicity, race, religion or politics, thinks like we do. After all, who would not want to be an American? And think like an American? Well — shockingly — an awful lot of people. People that think so differently from us that they have grown to hate America — and our supposed democratic Christian ideals — so much so that they will ruthlessly kill us with unbridled jubilance.
Following 9/11, I, along with those of my ilk, enthusiastically supported the invasion and subsequent regime change in Afghanistan. After all, why not? The Taliban were evil, criminal creatures harboring even more heinous beings that fully deserved the robust shock and awe of American military might “and may God have mercy upon their heathen souls.”
What followed that — as with Vietnam — was an unpopular, corrupt, dysfunctional government ineffectually engaged in a cross-border guerrilla war, in mountainous terrain that, almost by definition, could not be won. Just ask the Soviets. Or the Brits. Or Alexander the Great. And regardless of the amount of money, fantastical technology, rhetoric and youthful plasma pumped into a broken body politic, most everyone knew that it would require everlasting, multi-national life support — and almost from Day One. This was Afghanistan.
And then things got worse.
American involvement in Vietnam lasted for 16 years — a war too far and far too long. We should have learned an obvious historical lesson about forever wars. Unwinnable wars. But then came Afghanistan and another squander of American treasure: not money, though there was certainly enough of that, but our faithful, steadfast service members who rotated in and out of the combat zones like the urinals at a crowded football game. Troops committed to eight, 12, 14 deployments into the rotting tangles of Iraq and Afghanistan. This over a period of almost 20 years.
Twenty years!
Now, as the final curtain falls; as the last helicopter flutter-flees from the American embassy with the last ambassador; as the final overloaded C-17 roars out of Hamid Karzai International Airport jam-packed with dispirited souls; as Kabul fades to Saigon; only then will our country face the haunting specter of past embarrassments with the sad reality of this one. And, it will be accompanied by a mutated Caesarean adage: “We came; we saw; we failed.”
Michael Jarnevic is a retired U.S. Army sergeant major with 42 years of continuous service in both the USMC and U.S. Army Special Forces. He is a freelance writer, outdoor lecturer and environmental activist residing outside of Missoula.