Guest opinion: The No Surprises Act is a big deal for healthcare consumers

Surprise Billing

Surprise billing typically occurs in one of two circumstances. The first is during an emergency where the person is incapable of choosing an in-network provider without risking their health or life. The second is when a patient unknowingly receives planned care from an out-of-network provider. For example, a patient receives treatment from an in-network provider and later learns a provider who was involved in their treatment, such as an anesthesiologist or other specialist, does not participate in the health plan's network.

Protecting Consumers

The NSA fixes many of these problems by barring out-of-network providers from billing patients more than an in-network provider. The patient is also removed from disputes between the insurance company and healthcare provider. The NSA provides rules to expedite disputes between the two parties with limited options for the losing party to lengthen or complicate the payment process.

Opting Out of NSA Protections