Guest opinion: The state's behavioral health system is in crisis

The mental health system in Montana is in danger of imminent collapse unless it receives immediate relief. That was the title of a letter sent to the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and state leaders on June 10, 2021.
For months now, organizations that make up the foundation of Montana’s mental health system have been operating far below capacity, creating extensive and dangerous delays in access to much-needed care.
The letter from the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana listed the facilities that were closing or unable to provide care due to the lack of people to staff them. To name a few: Shodair can only staff 30 of their 74 beds for children and adolescents due to worker shortages; Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch receives 110 referrals a month but can only serve a small percentage; AWARE has closed three children’s homes and has consolidated day services for an additional two therapeutic group homes and four developmental disability residences; Intermountain has closed one children’s home and reduced occupancy at another; Youth Dynamics has 80 beds in 10 group homes and are at a full census with a waiting list of 46 children; Rimrock has an adult substance use residential home closed due to staff shortages, and all substance use outpatient treatment programs have waiting lists of 6-8 weeks; Providence inpatient adolescent unit’s 12 beds are full, but community-based care options are few and far between for these youth once they are discharged home.
The letter listed potential solutions for immediate, intermediate, and long-term support to help shore up the behavioral health system. Since the perfect storms of severe budget cuts to community-based behavioral health programs four years ago and the more recent COVID pandemic, the already precarious behavioral health system in Montana has become even more strained.
State-approved Medicaid agencies have been unable to recruit and retain the skillful and empathetic staff needed to take care of some of Montana’s most vulnerable. The reimbursement for services is capped by Medicaid at a rate that is less than the cost of delivering the care and agencies are unable to pay the salaries needed for professionals and paraprofessionals to pay for housing and daycare in the current market.
Many dedicated employees have had to choose other employment simply to support their families. This work is hard. People work in this field because they believe in the mission of moving people with behavioral health issues to greater independence. Unfortunately, the belief in that mission doesn’t keep a roof over a family’s heads or food on their table, any more than the beautiful Montana scenery can.
We want Montana to be “open for business” and to do so, we must provide basic health care for people living and working here. As the staff vacancy rates have increased and therapeutic group homes have closed, children have been sent out of state, farther from their families and at substantially higher cost, and exhausted staff have filled in additional shifts and worked overtime while expenses for treating these people has soared. While some stakeholders believe that capping reimbursement rates at current levels is saving money, the status quo is actually quite expensive.
Lack of access to community-based care leads to more people in crisis who must then rely on local emergency rooms, which represent the most costly avenue for accessing mental health care. The Behavioral Health Alliance has been incredibly grateful for the relaxation of administrative rules by DPHHS that allow us to focus on the clients and for the state financial support for personal protective equipment and other pandemic expenses. Last week, the American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) Health Commission voted to approve financial daycare stipends over the next year for eligible staff working in agencies that are heavily dependent on Medicaid reimbursement rates.
DPHHS is working on temporarily increasing provider rates with ARPA funds earmarked specifically for that purpose, but details are still vague as is the timeline for releasing the funding. Another solution that we’ve proposed is using ARPA funds to establish a Montana Payment Protection Plan (PPP) for Medicaid reimbursed agencies that were required to continue working throughout the pandemic and have incurred considerable increased costs.
Most Medicaid state-approved agencies were ineligible to access federal PPP funding in the second and third rounds because costs had skyrocketed but revenue had not decreased. Sadly, none of this is happening fast enough to prevent clients and staff from being put at risk by living and working in seriously underfunded and understaffed settings. Montana needs immediate state leadership to quickly vet and implement solutions to the myriad of problems caused by the behavioral health workforce crisis. We are desperate for Montana’s help in moving this vulnerable population to health and well-being.
This guest view is signed by Mary Windecker, executive director, and Mike Chavers, board chair, along with all members of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.