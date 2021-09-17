Guest opinion: The state's behavioral health system is in crisis

The letter from the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana listed the facilities that were closing or unable to provide care due to the lack of people to staff them. To name a few: Shodair can only staff 30 of their 74 beds for children and adolescents due to worker shortages; Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch receives 110 referrals a month but can only serve a small percentage; AWARE has closed three children’s homes and has consolidated day services for an additional two therapeutic group homes and four developmental disability residences; Intermountain has closed one children’s home and reduced occupancy at another; Youth Dynamics has 80 beds in 10 group homes and are at a full census with a waiting list of 46 children; Rimrock has an adult substance use residential home closed due to staff shortages, and all substance use outpatient treatment programs have waiting lists of 6-8 weeks; Providence inpatient adolescent unit’s 12 beds are full, but community-based care options are few and far between for these youth once they are discharged home.