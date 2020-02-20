Guest opinion: The truth about Trump's great economy claims

The State of the Union speech was less a report to the nation than a well-produced reality show and well-staged campaign rally. But what really offends is that most of the substance Trump advanced was not true.

Misstatements about the economy were particularly bothersome. I awakened the next morning to the headline: “Trump extols U.S. economy.” Stories focused on Trump’s oft-repeated theme that he has brought us “the greatest [economy] in the history of our country.” Sorry to rain on your parade, Mr. President, but that just isn’t so. And if this rains on the parade of Trump supporters, welcome to the world of facts. Our economy is doing just fine on many fronts, but the source is not tariff master Trump.

After nearly 27 years in economic development, economic information is in my wheelhouse. Elected officials often tout their accomplishments and once in a while even “spin” their claims a little. We can live with that, but, unlike Trump, normal elected leaders root their claims in reality, facts and truth. For example, the “Economic Report Card” I regularly produced at Governor Brian Schweitzer’s Office of Economic Development featured actual Top 10 rankings for Montana from a myriad of established and credible external sources. Nothing made up.