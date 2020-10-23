Guest opinion: Time for a change on the Public Service Commission

This subterfuge was revealed in a Billings Gazette headline article on February 22, 2020. In the following two months the Gazette, Great Falls Tribune, and Yellowstone Public radio requested documents related to this unprofessional behavior by the commissioners. But instead of releasing these ‘public’ documents, the PSC sued the three media outlets on April 30, claiming privacy interests. These are ‘public’ records and the public has a right to know about the spying, and fighting debacle on the PSC. Judge Mike Menahan signed the order releasing these documents on September 11, 2020.

What transpired among this all-Republican commission was middle-school bullying, not what the voters should expect from elected officials. These commissioners should be concerned with doing the job they were elected to do. That job is to represent the ratepayers and protect them from unnecessary and unfair rate increases by monopoly utility companies. These men are highly compensated but their behavior does not reflect that they take their position seriously.

Then there is Tony O’Donnell, who is up for re-election. He has been found guilty of 3 campaign ethics violations, and faces a possible $2,000 fine.