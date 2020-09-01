Guest opinion: To keep Billings great, vote for Public Safety Levy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings voters have the opportunity to make your community an even better place to work and live. The public safety levy ballot coming to mailboxes this weekend is something that all Billings residents should support. And speaking as a Billings native, the levy is long overdue. The last time the citizens of Billings approved a public safety levy was in 2004 —16 years ago. A lot can and has changed in such a short time.

Growing up in Billings I remember pillaging the couch for fifty cents to get into the city pool and buying candy bars for a quarter. My first job was delivering pizzas from the West End to the Heights for a local pizza joint. Minimum wage was $4.75 an hour and a gallon of gas cost just over a dollar.

The levy approved in 2004 hasn’t kept up with pace of growth of population, inflation, and more importantly, the public safety needs of the community. Increased incidents of crime and fire calls are simply not going away. The days of buying candy bars for a quarter, swimming for fifty cents, and driving all over town on under ten dollars have long since passed, but the need for essential safety services, fire, and dispatchers hasn't. So why is Billings’ safety budget still operating in 2004?