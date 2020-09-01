Guest opinion: To keep Billings great, vote for Public Safety Levy

Billings voters have the opportunity to make your community an even better place to work and live. The public safety levy ballot coming to mailboxes this weekend is something that all Billings residents should support. And speaking as a Billings native, the levy is long overdue. The last time the citizens of Billings approved a public safety levy was in 2004 —16 years ago. A lot can and has changed in such a short time.
Growing up in Billings I remember pillaging the couch for fifty cents to get into the city pool and buying candy bars for a quarter. My first job was delivering pizzas from the West End to the Heights for a local pizza joint. Minimum wage was $4.75 an hour and a gallon of gas cost just over a dollar.
The levy approved in 2004 hasn’t kept up with pace of growth of population, inflation, and more importantly, the public safety needs of the community. Increased incidents of crime and fire calls are simply not going away. The days of buying candy bars for a quarter, swimming for fifty cents, and driving all over town on under ten dollars have long since passed, but the need for essential safety services, fire, and dispatchers hasn't. So why is Billings’ safety budget still operating in 2004?
The Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana’s largest union represents 23,000 essential workers across Montana including in Billings, where we represent public educators, city, county and state employees, nearly all law enforcement —probation and parole officers, Women’s State Prison staff, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies, and Billings Police officers.
MFPE members are committed to keeping Billings at the top of the list of great places to live, work, and play. MFPE continues to provide quality public services throughout this global pandemic and MFPE members know safe streets, short response times, and great public services and schools are at the top of concerns to Billings families. MFPE stands together in support of workers keeping Montana safe day after day, including firefighters, dispatchers, and police officers in the Magic City.
Ballots will start hitting mailboxes on Saturday and must be returned no later than September 15th. Please stand in support of Billings police, firefighters, and dispatchers and vote to approve this safety levy. Together, we can keep Billings just as we all remember it … great.
Amanda Curtis, a Billings native, is president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees. MFPE is Montana's largest and most professionally diverse union. It is also the largest law enforcement union in the state.
