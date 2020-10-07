Guest opinion: To protect jobs for Americans, re-elect Steve Daines

Anyone who grasps basic economics understands why an influx of foreign workers depresses wages. A larger pool of workers means employers can pay less. Various studies have found that a 10 percent increase in the size of a labor pool causes up to a 5 percent decrease in wages.

Ethnographic studies confirm that businesses prefer immigrants over native workers. In interviews, managers express the view that immigrants complain less about working conditions and are more willing to complete repetitive tasks. These discriminatory hiring preferences pose a problem for the 35 percent of Montanans who are over 25 years old and have a high school diploma, a GED, or less.

Meanwhile, Montanans have a clear choice on immigration in the Senate election this year.

When he was Montana's attorney general, Democrat Steve Bullock opposed a state law that would have denied government jobs and assistance to illegal immigrants. And — glaringly — as governor in 2013 and 2019, Bullock vetoed Legislature-passed bills that would have prevented Montana cities and counties from declaring themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.