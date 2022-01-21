Guest opinion: To protect Montanans' privacy, we must address facial recognition technology

Our rights to not have our property or persons searched or seized without a warrant, to not be harassed by the government without good reason, and to conduct our own peaceful affairs with minimal intrusion are increasingly challenged by new technology. Our smartphones track our every movement, many personal conversations happen through electronic communications, and our health and financial data are increasingly stored on devices and in the cloud.

These digital records have become so involved in every aspect of our lives that we have essentially created an entire digital version of ourselves as individuals. That’s why the Montana Legislature has passed several laws in recent years to safeguard people’s digital information. To get access to someone’s location via their cell phone, the government needs a warrant. Same thing if the government wants access to your text messages or your computer. The media’s electronic communications are off-limits to the government so the press can perform its essential watchdog role for the people without Big Brother’s interference. All these protections for our digital information have been passed and signed into law in Montana. Voters will also have an opportunity to weigh in on this topic directly through a proposed constitutional amendment that I was able to get placed on the 2022 ballot.