Guest opinion: To solve gridlock, follow the Constitution

Smith is advised that Senate rules permit him to speak for as long as he can remain standing. In doing so, he exposes his corrupt corporate attackers and defiantly defends the purpose of the camp, until he dramatically collapses on the Senate floor. Smith’s earnestness and truthfulness ultimately convince the other senators, including a humiliated Senator Payne, to drop the expulsion scheme and approve the camp.

What Senator Smith did was filibuster. He took advantage of the Senate rule that protected the free speech of any senator. Were Smith serving under Senate rules as they have evolved today, he would actually have been prevented from even being recognized. The time-honored Senate free speech rule has been distorted into a gag rule, and the U.S. Senate, once recognized as the world’s “greatest deliberative body,” must now have a minimum of 60 of its hundred members willing to go along before it allows itself to debate even a Mother’s Day resolution.

In our narrowly divided country, it is very rare for either political party to win a 60-vote majority. And in our superheated political climate, senators are unwilling to break party lines and vote with the other side to create the needed 60-vote majority. So there is “gridlock,” and the angry blame game continues on and nothing continues to happen.