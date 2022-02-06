Guest opinion: Tourism officials support reviewing management options at MetraPark

The Billings Tourism Business Improvement District board of directors is supportive of the Yellowstone County Commissioners' decision to review management options pertaining to MetraPark.

Every day I asked myself, my fellow leadership, and our employees, “How can we be better?”

How can we offer better customer service, value, create a more positive experience for everyone who walks into our hotel, build repeat business, be more effective in hospitality, be more efficient in our work, be better at what we do, and… make money? What can we do differently today to be more successful tomorrow? Every day, we can be and choose to be — better.

Day-to-day business in any industry, but especially hospitality, must be a winning equation. Guests need to be happy, planners need to be successful, we want to have an impact, and we need to make money. That is our business. But our business is also people. Our guests, clients, and our employees.

Right now, at MetraPark, taxpayers and Yellowstone County leadership have a blank canvas of opportunities to make MetraPark more competitive in the events industry by executing the master planning process and contemplating management opportunities.

What does tomorrow’s MetraPark campus look like and what will the experience be for guests and clients? How efficiently will the venue be managed and booked? Will it be competitive in the events industry across the West? Will it help make Billings and the community more competitive as a city and destination to residents and guests alike? Will it bring more money to the local economy?

Some would say MetraPark is the soul of entertainment in southeast Montana and the region? It once was. It can be. But razor wire fencing, old barns, dilapidated rooms, dirty walls, and sub-par experiences are not going to get us there.

Entertainment is changing. Demands are changing. Technology has and is ever-changing. The demand of artists, meeting planners, sports events planners, artists, local organizations, and the consumer are all changing. Are we keeping pace? No. Not like we could be or should be. That is why the master planning process is critical and that’s why Yellowstone County Commissioners reviewing all management options is equally as important.

In the 1980s, many of our community leaders were progressive-minded, offering voters a chance to elevate the destination and community with projects like MetraPark. They also funded venues like Fortin Center at Rocky Mountain College and major infrastructure in the medical corridor. But, that was in the '80s. It is 2022. What is the community leadership doing today to be progressive, so we are a competitive city/county tomorrow? How are we fostering the investments made in the community 30 years ago? What is driving today’s decision for tomorrow’s generations? Is it egos or is leadership genuinely looking at all the possibilities to ensure smart decisions are made?

Annually, 2.6 million people visit Billings spending $621 million dollars on goods and services (Destination Analysts, 2018). Inviting people to Billings, giving people a reason to make Billings part of their travels, and reaping the economic benefits to support businesses large and small, are essential. MetraPark plays a role in this equation.

On behalf of my fellow Billings Tourism Business Improvement District board members, who have voted to support MetraPark events financially for more than a decade (to the tune of more than $550,000+) ensuring events like the Montana High School Association’s All Class Wrestling and state basketball tournaments, the NAIA Women’s National Basketball Championships, Garth Brooks, Big Sky VolleyFest, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, and BMW MOA Rallies to name only a few… continue to choose MetraPark, are pleased that Yellowstone County Commissioners are reviewing management options and continue to support the master planning process.

George Maragos is general manager of the Northern Hotel and chairman of the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District board of directors.

