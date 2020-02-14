Guest opinion: Trump budget aims to cut health coverage

President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget blueprint reprises the same harmful proposals we’ve seen in previous budgets, doubling down on policies that cut health care and services for the people who need them most including low-wage earning seniors, seniors with disabilities, veterans and many others.

Although President Trump and Sen. Steve Daines have repeatedly claimed that health care access and affordability has improved under their leadership, the truth is that premiums have soared since Trump took office and the number of uninsured people has risen because of his actions.

Medicaid is essential to the well being of millions of families. More than 1 in 5 of us rely on Medicaid for our health insurance, from infants to seniors. Around half of all births in an average state are covered by Medicaid and 20% of seniors on Medicare also depend on Medicaid to help them pay for their premiums. In Montana alone, there are more than 100,000 people that depend on Medicaid.